Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Natixis bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,884,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

