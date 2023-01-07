Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $18.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.31. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trio-Tech International (TRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.