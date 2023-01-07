Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $15.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 251,807 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter worth about $921,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 978,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after buying an additional 63,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 27.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.72 million, a P/E ratio of -138.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Vital Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

