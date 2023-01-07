Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PW stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.95. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.

Get Power REIT alerts:

About Power REIT

(Get Rating)

See Also

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.