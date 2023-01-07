Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Performance
Shares of PW stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.95. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.
About Power REIT
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power REIT (PW)
