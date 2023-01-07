GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

GEE Group stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Get GEE Group alerts:

About GEE Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.