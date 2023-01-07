GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
GEE Group stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. GEE Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.80.
About GEE Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEE Group (JOB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.