Comparing Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) & Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oblong and Yalla Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $7.74 million 0.78 -$9.05 million ($11.39) -0.26 Yalla Group $273.14 million 2.44 $82.59 million $0.47 9.60

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong. Oblong is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -389.08% -74.66% -63.06% Yalla Group 27.72% 21.82% 19.27%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Oblong and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oblong and Yalla Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oblong currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 65.87%. Given Oblong’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oblong is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Risk & Volatility

Oblong has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yalla Group beats Oblong on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services; and resells video equipment to its customers. Oblong, Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

