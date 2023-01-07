Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $27.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cambium Networks Trading Up 3.3 %

Cambium Networks stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $46,666.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $193,385.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,555.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $46,666.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,866.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $308,200. 58.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 904,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 343,448 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 325,017 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth $5,183,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $2,566,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Recommended Stories

