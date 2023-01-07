Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $15.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

VITL opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $618.72 million, a P/E ratio of -138.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Vital Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $92.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after acquiring an additional 524,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,786 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 251,807 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

