Financial Survey: Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) and Invacare (NYSE:IVC)

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) and Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heart Test Laboratories and Invacare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 609.59%. Invacare has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 306.01%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Invacare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Invacare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 636.36 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Invacare $872.46 million 0.02 -$45.56 million ($2.18) -0.23

Heart Test Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invacare.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Invacare on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand. It also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe patient handling products under the Birdie, Evo, and ISA brands; residential and institutional care beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Platinum and Perfecto2 brands; portable oxygen concentrators under the Platinum brand; and Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems. Further, it provides repair, equipment rentals, and external contracting services, as well as distributes heart rate monitors, thermometers, and nebulizers; and portable ramps. The company sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, dealers, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

