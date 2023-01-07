Essex Property Trust, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $14.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.70.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 4.3 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $214.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $205.24 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 136.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Articles

