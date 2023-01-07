Bank of America Begins Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on X. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in United States Steel by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 259,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in United States Steel by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,957,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in United States Steel by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 679,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 179,425 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.