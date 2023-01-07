Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $175.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Approximately 2,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 114,749 shares.The stock last traded at $148.44 and had previously closed at $148.55.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.79.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($1.83). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -26.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

