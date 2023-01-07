Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.85, but opened at $32.72. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 3,934 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 4.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading

