Head-To-Head Survey: Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) and American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) and American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and American Woodmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Innovations 9.35% 27.08% 9.84% American Woodmark 0.68% 12.52% 6.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of American Woodmark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Woodmark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Fortune Brands Innovations has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Woodmark has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fortune Brands Innovations and American Woodmark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Innovations 0 2 2 0 2.50 American Woodmark 1 2 0 0 1.67

Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus price target of $57.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.26%. American Woodmark has a consensus price target of $48.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.61%. Given Fortune Brands Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fortune Brands Innovations is more favorable than American Woodmark.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortune Brands Innovations and American Woodmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Innovations $7.66 billion 1.02 $772.40 million $5.65 10.77 American Woodmark $1.86 billion 0.46 -$29.72 million $0.84 61.38

Fortune Brands Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than American Woodmark. Fortune Brands Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Woodmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fortune Brands Innovations beats American Woodmark on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. provides water, outdoor, and security products, including water management, connected products, outdoor living, material conversion, sustainability, safety, and wellness. The company's portfolio of brands comprising Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, and SentrySafe. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About American Woodmark

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.