Financial Review: Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN)

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) and Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Diamond Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 4.84% 9.78% 6.10% Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.9% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $170.97 million 0.33 $10.71 million $1.41 6.68 Diamond Wellness $9.68 million 0.00 -$5.59 million N/A N/A

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Diamond Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Wellness.

Risk and Volatility

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Wellness has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Natural Alternatives International and Diamond Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Diamond Wellness on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. The company also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical study design and support, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. In addition, it sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. The company manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. Its private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Diamond Wellness

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

