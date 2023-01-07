Comparing Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Assure and LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million 4.61 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -0.67 LeMaitre Vascular $154.42 million 6.49 $26.91 million $0.96 47.43

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Assure has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Assure and LeMaitre Vascular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 0 0 2.00

LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.82%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than Assure.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23% LeMaitre Vascular 13.22% 9.33% 8.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Assure on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system. The company also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, it offers valvulotomes, which cut or disrupt valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, the company provides vascular and cardiac patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention; and closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures. It markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

