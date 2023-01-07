Analyzing Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) and Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI)

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) and Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ingredion and Forafric Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingredion 0 2 0 0 2.00 Forafric Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ingredion presently has a consensus price target of $94.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.47%. Given Ingredion’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ingredion is more favorable than Forafric Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

85.7% of Ingredion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Forafric Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ingredion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Forafric Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ingredion has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forafric Global has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ingredion and Forafric Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingredion $6.89 billion 0.94 $117.00 million $6.62 14.94 Forafric Global N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A

Ingredion has higher revenue and earnings than Forafric Global.

Profitability

This table compares Ingredion and Forafric Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingredion 5.77% 14.62% 6.34% Forafric Global N/A -25.93% -1.74%

Summary

Ingredion beats Forafric Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients. It also provides edible corn oil; refined corn oil to packers of cooking oil and to producers of margarine, salad dressings, shortening, mayonnaise, and other foods; and corn gluten feed used as protein feed for chickens, pet food, and aquaculture, as well as fruit and vegetable products, such as concentrates, purees and essences, pulse proteins, and hydrocolloids systems and blends. The company's products are derived primarily from processing corn and other starch-based materials, such as tapioca, potato, and rice. It serves food, beverage, brewing, and animal nutrition industries. The company was formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. and changed its name to Ingredion Incorporated in June 2012. Ingredion Incorporated was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

About Forafric Global

(Get Rating)

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC is headquartered in Gibraltar.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.