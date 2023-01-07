Invacare (NYSE:IVC) versus Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Critical Comparison

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invacare and Heart Test Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00

Invacare currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 306.01%. Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 609.59%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Invacare.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invacare and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Invacare and Heart Test Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million 0.02 -$45.56 million ($2.18) -0.23 Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 636.36 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Heart Test Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invacare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Invacare on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand. It also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe patient handling products under the Birdie, Evo, and ISA brands; residential and institutional care beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Platinum and Perfecto2 brands; portable oxygen concentrators under the Platinum brand; and Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems. Further, it provides repair, equipment rentals, and external contracting services, as well as distributes heart rate monitors, thermometers, and nebulizers; and portable ramps. The company sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, dealers, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

