Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $144.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.10.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $882,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $2,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

