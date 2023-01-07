JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) to Neutral

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

Shares of CGMBF stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. China Minsheng Banking has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

