JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Target Price to €12.50

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.70 ($14.57) to €12.50 ($13.30) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf raised Proximus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.02) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.89) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.89) to €10.50 ($11.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.80.

BGAOY stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Proximus has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

