Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.45) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.27) to GBX 485 ($5.84) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.80) to GBX 565 ($6.81) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Investec downgraded Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $810.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Trading Up 3.3 %

AVVIY stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Aviva has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.