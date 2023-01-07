Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Price Target Cut to GBX 385

Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from GBX 450 ($5.42) to GBX 385 ($4.64) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DRKTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darktrace in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Darktrace in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Shares of OTC DRKTF opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Darktrace has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

