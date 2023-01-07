Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Bank of China Trading Up 1.5 %

Bank of China stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $19.71 billion for the quarter.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.