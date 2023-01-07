BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) PT Raised to GBX 230

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BT Group from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

