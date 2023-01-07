Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Zymeworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $481.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zymeworks by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 610,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 162,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

