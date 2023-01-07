Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Lowered to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Zymeworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.
Zymeworks Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $481.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zymeworks by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 610,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 162,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
