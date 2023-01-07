FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Carlisle Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $19.97 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $20.28. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $19.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.06 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.9 %

CSL opened at $236.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

