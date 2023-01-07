Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UDR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $38.70 on Thursday. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

