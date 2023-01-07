FY2022 EPS Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Decreased by Analyst

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.35. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. Macquarie assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.30.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 285,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

