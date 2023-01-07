Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ADMA Biologics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADMA. Mizuho raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 52.73% and a negative net margin of 53.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $42,851.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,203,708 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,604.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.