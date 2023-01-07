Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STAG Industrial in a research report issued on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for STAG Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

STAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

STAG stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,525,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

