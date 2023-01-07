Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($8.81) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.80). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($8.80) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.24.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $213.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.93. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

