FY2022 Earnings Forecast for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.76). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMC. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 2.8 %

AMC opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.77. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after buying an additional 2,126,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 225.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 1,349.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 786,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 998.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 723,180 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.