FY2022 Earnings Forecast for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $9.77 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVB. Barclays cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.56.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 3.6 %

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $163.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

