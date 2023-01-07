KE Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 29,773 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 132% compared to the typical volume of 12,807 call options.

Institutional Trading of KE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in KE by 476.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in KE by 1,805.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Price Performance

BEKE stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. KE has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About KE

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

