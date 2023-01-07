Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.
Institutional Trading of JOANN
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 55.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 951,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 94,640 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
JOANN Trading Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.08. JOANN has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
