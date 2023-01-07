Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Call Options (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 16,730 call options on the company. This is an increase of 339% compared to the average volume of 3,811 call options.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ITB opened at $63.74 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,423,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after buying an additional 737,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after buying an additional 655,216 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5,355.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 494,952 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,382,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,944,000 after purchasing an additional 250,261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

