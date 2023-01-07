Nutanix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 46,004 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 530% compared to the average volume of 7,298 call options.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $33.73.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

