DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DDCCF has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank lowered shares of DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.98) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.50 ($10.11) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of DIC Asset from €20.50 ($21.81) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

DIC Asset Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DDCCF opened at $8.86 on Thursday. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

