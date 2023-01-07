JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Price Target to €4.40

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.40 ($4.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.80 ($4.04) to €3.60 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.83) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 3.5 %

KKPNY opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.