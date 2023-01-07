Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Línea Directa Aseguradora Stock Performance
Shares of LNDAF opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.15.
About Línea Directa Aseguradora
