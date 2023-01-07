Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RHHBY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. Roche has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

Roche Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 8.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.7% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.