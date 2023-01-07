Barclays Increases LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target to €880.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from €845.00 ($898.94) to €880.00 ($936.17) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LVMUY. Societe Generale increased their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €862.00 ($917.02) to €900.00 ($957.45) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($760.64) to €720.00 ($765.96) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.00.

LVMUY stock opened at $159.10 on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $112.04 and a 1 year high of $166.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.78.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

