Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) PT Lowered to €264.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from €265.00 ($281.91) to €264.00 ($280.85) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €212.00 ($225.53) to €203.00 ($215.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €198.00 ($210.64) to €191.00 ($203.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $47.39.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

