Morgan Stanley Cuts HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target to €30.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €32.00 ($34.04) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLFFF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €23.00 ($24.47) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €44.00 ($46.81) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HelloFresh from €54.00 ($57.45) to €47.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

