KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Cut to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KBCSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KBC Group from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KBC Group from €64.00 ($68.09) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KBC Group from €69.00 ($73.40) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KBC Group from €59.90 ($63.72) to €61.00 ($64.89) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. KBC Group has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $48.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 12.14%. KBC Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

