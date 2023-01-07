Nippon Shinyaku (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Nippon Shinyaku (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Nippon Shinyaku Stock Performance

NPNKF opened at $55.55 on Thursday.

Get Nippon Shinyaku alerts:

Nippon Shinyaku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food segments. It offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, otorhinolaryngology, and other diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Shinyaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Shinyaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.