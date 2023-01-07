FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Kimberly-Clark Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $5.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

