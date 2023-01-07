The Marcus Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marcus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Marcus had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $183.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million.

Marcus Trading Up 2.8 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCS. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE:MCS opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. Marcus has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $460.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 181,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,702,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marcus by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 62,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marcus by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 31,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Marcus by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus

In other Marcus news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $48,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

