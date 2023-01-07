Spruce Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.11) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spruce Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.37). The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPRB. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.